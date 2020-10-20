Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,873,000 after purchasing an additional 239,445 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,515.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,439.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

