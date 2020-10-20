Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 8,455 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.