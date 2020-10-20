Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

