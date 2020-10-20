Berry Petroleum’s (BRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

