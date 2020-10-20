BidaskClub Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $967.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

