BidaskClub Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YY. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of YY opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. JOYY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at $291,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JOYY by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JOYY by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

