BidaskClub Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

