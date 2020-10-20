BidaskClub Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CRTX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

