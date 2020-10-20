BidaskClub Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $87.04 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 128,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.