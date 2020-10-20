BidaskClub Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAVE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.