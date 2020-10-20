BidaskClub Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

VBIV stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $638.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

