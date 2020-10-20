BidaskClub Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.