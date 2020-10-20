BidaskClub Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

ECHO stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $737.63 million, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

