Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.82.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.86. 13,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,206. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 367,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 407.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

