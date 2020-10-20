BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,395. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

