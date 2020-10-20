BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $632.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $632.73.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $642.43. 3,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,653. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.28. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 31.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

