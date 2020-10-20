Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Kenneth R. Marks purchased 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 10,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.16. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

