Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $122.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,101 shares of company stock worth $4,023,278. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

