BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Update

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. 3,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.