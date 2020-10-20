BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $79.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

SAGE stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

