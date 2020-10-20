Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 91,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.