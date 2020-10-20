Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 242,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,696,436. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

