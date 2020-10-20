Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $31.39.

