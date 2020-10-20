Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,901 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 543,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,277. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26.

