Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

