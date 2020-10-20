Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,889 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 208,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

