Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.58. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,779. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $141.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.