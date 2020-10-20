Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,693. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

