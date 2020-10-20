Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 400,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 221,193 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

