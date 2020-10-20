Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.