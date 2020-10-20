Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

