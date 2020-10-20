Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in September

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,703 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 9,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,443. The stock has a market cap of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCLI. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

