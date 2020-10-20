Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.