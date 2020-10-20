Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

