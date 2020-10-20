Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.