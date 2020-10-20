Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $16.50

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.94.

BSIG opened at $15.49 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 112,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

