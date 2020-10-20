Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $114.44

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

