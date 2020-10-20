Brokerages Set Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) PT at GBX 374.13

Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 374.13 ($4.89).

Several brokerages have commented on AV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($6.23) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

AV stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 287.60 ($3.76). The company had a trading volume of 7,280,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.65. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 324,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,358.19). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

About Aviva plc (AV.L)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.