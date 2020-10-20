Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) PT at $7.00

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

