Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 172.91

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.70 ($2.26).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

LON VOD traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 111.06 ($1.45). 17,489,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,804,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.77.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

