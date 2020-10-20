BTIG Research Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $21.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of GRBK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 89,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 135.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

