C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.