Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.98.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

