Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 432 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

