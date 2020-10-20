Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 522 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

