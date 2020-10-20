Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $388,000 Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

