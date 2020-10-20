Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,521.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,443.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

