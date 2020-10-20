Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

