Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 336 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

