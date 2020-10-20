Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. 18,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,283. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

